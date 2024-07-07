Death toll in Gaza rises to 38,153

GAZA: The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 38,153, the Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Sunday, reported Xinhua.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli military killed 55 people and wounded 123 others, bringing the total death toll to 38,153 and injuries to 87,828 since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out in early October 2023, it added.

A number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and the Israeli army is preventing ambulance and civil defence crews from reaching them, the statement noted.

Nine months into the war in Gaza, families continued to face forced displacement, massive destruction and constant fear, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East said on the social media platform X on Sunday.

“Essential supplies are lacking, the (summer) heat is unbearable, (and) diseases are spreading,“ the UNRWA added.

In a statement on Sunday, the Israel Defence Forces said its operational activities continued throughout the Gaza Strip. - Bernama, Xinhua