A total of 248 flood victims evacuated to five relief centres in Alor Gajah

MELAKA: A total of 248 flood victims have been evacuated to five relief centres in Masjid Tanah, Alor Gajah here as of 7.30 pm after floods hit the area in the morning.

A Melaka Civil Defence Force spokesman said that flood-hit areas include Kampung Paya Lebar, Kampung Ramuan China Besar, Kampung Bukit Apit, Kampung Ayer Limau, Kampung Sungai Jernih, Kampung Lekok, Kampung Paya Rumput, Kampung Lubok China, Taman Masjid Tanah Ria, Taman Bandar Baharu Masjid Tanah, Kampung Rantau Panjang, Kampung Berisu, Taman Awan Biru, Taman Seri Bayu 2 and 3 as well as Taman Seri Aman.

“Currently, 110 people from 20 families are housed at Dewan Masjid Ar-Rasyidin Taman Seri Bayu 2, Balai Raya Kampung Ramuan China Besar (67 people from 10 families), Balai Raya Paya Lebar (63 people from 12 families), Perkim Masjid Tanah (four people from two families) and Balai Raya Ayer Paabas (four people from four families),” they said.

The authorities are expecting a rise in evacuees tonight as the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Jernih was still registering evacuees.