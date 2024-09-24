Act 852 can protect public, children against dangers of smoking products - KKM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Smoking Products Control Act for Public Health 2023 (Act 852) will provide protection to the public, especially children, from the dangers of such products (cigarettes and electronic cigarettes).

Chief Assistant Director-general, Disease Control Division, Ministry of Health Malaysia (KKM) Dr Muaz Sayuti said the act is what parents and teachers have been waiting for because it can control all types of cigarette products in the market as it also involves the matter of registering the product with the KKM.

“Registration in this context is not like medicines which if registered with KKM means safe. Registration through this act in order to be able to monitor and know the contents of the product.

“If it has an impact on health, this act has the power to withdraw the authorization of the product,” he said when appearing as a guest on the Ruang Bicara program produced and broadcast by Bernama TV, today

He said the Ministry of Health is trying to approve the act because there is a need for a special act that controls cigarette and vape products while the Tobacco Products Control Regulations (PPKHT) 2004 are under the Food Act 1983.

“PPKHT is under the Food Act 1983, it is common knowledge that cigarettes and vape are not food products. Because of that, KKM is trying to pass an act that can control the dangerous product. Various related matters will be detailed in the regulation, especially for children,” he said.

Dr Muaz also informed that the cost of treating diseases caused by cigarette and vaping products is very high compared to tax collected.

Data obtained in 2020 found that the government had lost more than RM3.5 billion as a result of treating such diseases.