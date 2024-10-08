Activation of Bank ATM in Nenggiri constituency to be expedited - MOF

GUA MUSANG: The activation of an automated teller machine (ATM) in the Nenggiri state constituency, here, will be expedited to meet the needs of local residents and will be expanded to ensure that all citizens can receive the basic facility.

The Ministry of Finance in a statement said it took note of the reports received regarding the difficulty of residents in the state constituency to get access to ATM and the need to go to Gua Musang which is located 50 kilometres away.

“The Ministry of Finance has completed discussions with several local banks in an effort to provide an ATM in the Nenggiri state constituency and it has received a positive response,“ according to the ministry.

In the meantime, MOF said it will hold engagement sessions with local banks continuously to identify improvements that can be implemented, especially in ensuring that access to the service can be expanded.

According to the ministry, people who are having difficulty accessing ATM machines in their area can contact MOF via ukk@treasury.gov.my or 03-8000 8000.

Last Monday, a local media reported that more than 30,000 residents in the constituency are now in the spotlight because they are facing a by-election, need to drive almost 45 minutes to get to the nearest ATM.

The residents’ grouses also caught the attention of the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani who made a pledge to solve the problem by contacting the relevant parties.

“Ambo (I) read the complaints by people in Nenggiri area who wanted an ATM. Ambo (I) will work immediately to put an ATM in the area, Ambo (I) will contact the bank that can help us to make it a reality.

“No promises but look at the evidence, vote for candidate number two,“ he said in a video uploaded through his TikTok account, yesterday.

The Nenggiri state by-election is seeing a one-on-one contest between Mohd Azmawi Fikri representing the Unity Government and PAS candidate Mohd Rizwadi Ismail.

It was held after the seat was declared vacant after the former incumbent Mohd Azizi Abu Naim lost his membership in Bersatu on June 13.