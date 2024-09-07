Adam Radlan submits representation to AGC over corruption, money laundering charges

KUALA LUMPUR: Segambut Bersatu deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad, who is facing 12 corruption and money laundering charges related to the Jana Wibawa project, has submitted a representation to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

His lawyer, Datuk Seri Rajan Navaratnam, told Sessions Court Judge Suzana Hussin today that the representation was submitted to the AGC on July 4.

“The prosecution needs a month to research and study the representation...Therefore, we request the hearing of the case, which has been set for this month, be postponed,” he said.

Deputy public prosecutor Farah Yasmin Salleh confirmed receiving the representation last July 5 and did not object to the request by the defence to postpone the hearing of the case.

Suzana then set Aug 6 to be informed about the status of the representation and if it was dismissed, for the trial of the case to continue on Aug 7.

Today was the first-day trial of the case, which earlier witnessed the assistant registrar of the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM), R. Harshini, 34, called to testify as the first prosecution witness.

Harshini, when reading out her witness statement, told the court that Adam Radlan was a director and shareholder of Bayu Bumiraya Sdn Bhd from Oct 9, 2013, to Jan 25, 2023.

She also confirmed that the directors of MIE Infrastructure & Energy Sdn Bhd were Mat Jusoh Mamat and Zarinah Hamzah, while Aliza Abdul Malek and Mohd Rizman Akum Khan were the directors of Nepturis Sdn Bhd and Lian Tan Chuan and Lim Mei Koon, were the directors of Metrasys Sdn Bhd.

The three companies mentioned by Harshini are linked to the charges facing Adam Radlan.

On Feb 21 last year, Adam Radlan, 43, was charged with one count of soliciting a cash bribe of between 3.5 to seven per cent of an RM47.8 million road construction project from Mat Jusoh Mamat, the managing director of MIE Infrastructure & Energy Sdn Bhd.

He was also charged with another count of accepting a bribe of RM500,000 from the same individual as an inducement to help the company secure the same project, which spanned from Jalan Sungai Adam to Kampung Banat in Perlis, from the government through direct negotiations.

In February this year, Adam Radlan was charged with two counts of receiving RM4.1 million in bribes from Lian Tan Chuan and Mat Jusoh for helping Nepturis Sdn Bhd and MIE obtain two similar Jana Wibawa projects and one count of soliciting RM2 million from Lian as an inducement to help Nepturis secure another project related to Jana Wibawa.

All the charges were framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of not less than five times the amount of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Adam Radlan also faces seven money laundering charges amounting to more than RM3 million under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorist Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

The offences were allegedly committed around Kuala Lumpur and Petaling Jaya between March 2021 and January 2023.