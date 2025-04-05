PASIR MAS: The Home Ministry (KDN) has announced that 22 border entry points are currently operating under the Border Control Agency (AKPS) initiative, out of a total of 140 nationwide, with seizures amounting to approximately RM400,000 to date.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the initial phase of AKPS allows the government to assess the real capacity of inter-agency operations in addressing legal violations at the country’s borders.

“To date, AKPS operates at 22 entry points, including Rantau Panjang in Kelantan. Each location presents unique operational patterns and challenges. For example, Rantau Panjang is a land checkpoint, whereas Johor Bahru–Singapore sees a daily inflow of up to 500,000 travellers.

“We are examining areas for operational improvement at locations like KLIA1 and KLIA2, which present different types of challenges,” he told reporters after making a working visit to the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex in Rantau Panjang today.

He noted that the formation of AKPS, which unifies various agencies such as the Customs Department, Immigration Department, MAQIS, the Road Transport Department and others under a single operational command, is no simple task due to each agency’s distinct standard operating procedures.

“We now have a single commander issuing instructions across agencies. We want to see how this uniformity can be achieved effectively and efficiently,” he said.

According to Saifuddin Nasution, AKPS operations have begun to show results, with the total value of seizures reaching about RM400,000 since its implementation on December 1 last year.

“In addition to operations, AKPS has also detected legal violations that can be acted upon under the respective agencies’ legislation,” he added.

He also acknowledged that smuggling activities like at illegal jetties still need to be closely monitored and continuously evaluated, although the closure of several illegal crossings has proven to be an effective initial measure.

“I’m not saying we’ve eliminated them entirely, but the impact is significant. Compared to the time before we shut down 212 illegal jetties, the situation was far worse,” he said.

He said that the number of entry points under AKPS will be increased gradually until all 140 locations are covered.

“The selection of new entry points will be based on operational needs and the staffing strength contributed by the involved agencies. AKPS does not have new staffing allocations – all assignments are carried out through redeployment of officers from existing agencies,” he explained.

Saifuddin Nasution also said one of the key areas for improvement is the process of transferring agency assets for shared use under AKPS.

“This asset transfer involves two types – some can be used immediately, while others are still bound by existing contracts or laws. If we can expedite these processes, it will significantly enhance AKPS’s overall effectiveness,” he said.

Asked whether the government is satisfied with AKPS’s performance nearly five months into its implementation, he expressed satisfaction but acknowledged there is still much room for improvement.