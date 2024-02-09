Aerotrain expected to be operational by Jan 31, 2025 at KLIA - Anthony Loke

KUALA LUMPUR: The automated people mover system (Aerotrain) at KL International Airport (KLIA) is expected to be operational again by Jan 31, 2025, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said two sets of Aerotrain arrived last week and are now entering the installation phase and will enter the inspection phase after that.

“This phase will take about four months,“ he said after he visited and looked at the Aerotrain at KLIA Terminal 1 today.

He said the dynamic inspection will start this October, that is the Aerotrain will be tested using the actual track and will go back and forth.

“So I would like to explain to the passengers and the public that if they see Aerotrain operating, it is a test to ensure that everything runs smoothly,“ he said.

Loke also said that Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) needs to closely monitor and ensure that all processes and tests are carried out properly so that there are no more delays.

“Next year is an important year for the country because we will chair ASEAN and international meetings and of course we expect this Aerotrain to be ready,“ he said.

In total, he said MAHB will receive three Aerotrain sets and each set has three coaches that can accommodate a capacity of 270 passengers.

“The third set will arrive in October and be used as a ‘back up train’,“ he said.

He explained that the shuttle bus service that was previously used to replace the Aerotrain will continue as an option for passengers due to the large passenger movements now.

In March 2022, MAHB announced it had awarded the KLIA Aerotrain Replacement Project, which has a timeline for completion of three years.

However, the project suffered delays and was followed by the award of a new project in January 2024 to a consortium comprising Alstom, original equipment manufacturer Aerotrain and JMC-Pestech JV to steer the project back on track.