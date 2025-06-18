$!Discover Naomi Neo’s Secret to Safer and Smarter Parenting with the imoo Watch Phone X10

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 June 2025 - Smartphones have become an everyday essential for adults. So, it’s natural for children to want one. Many parents see smartphones as useful tools for staying in touch with their children when they’re away from home, but smartphones can easily be lost, and they leave children vulnerable to the dangers of social media and too much screen time.

The solution is a watch phone designed specifically for children. It allows parents to keep track of their child’s whereabouts and stay in touch when their children are at school or out playing with friends. It also limits children’s exposure to social media and online strangers. Plus, when it’s securely fastened to a child’s wrist, it’s hard for them to lose it. In fact, they’ll enjoy showing off their cool super-hero-like gadget to all their friends. Especially one packed with features, like the imoo Watch Phone X10.

The imoo Watch Phone X10 — Every family’s excellent summer holiday companion

imoo, a global pioneer in the children’s watch phone segment, has just launched its next-generation premium flagship — the imoo Watch Phone X10 — in Singapore. Parenting influencer Naomi Neo is one of the first to give this “modern parenting essential” to her children – son Kyzo and daughter Zyla, now six and two respectively. Parents like Naomi Neo are finding lots to like about the imoo Watch Phone X10, and children will too.

Keep in touch with video calls

When children get out of school while parents are still at work, parents can place a video call to their imoo Watch Phone X10. When the child flips up the watch face, parents can remotely switch from seeing their face to seeing their surroundings and real-time location – to make sure they’ve reached their tuition class, or made it safely home, giving parents complete peace of mind.

Get ready for the pool with IP68 water resistance

Kids love splashing around in the pool during summer, and the imoo Watch Phone X10 is an excellent companion. It’s designed to dive right in, with IP68 swim-suitable water resistance. For those who like swimming for sport, it can track swim distance, calories burned, and time spent exercising. It has 10 built-in sports modes in total – and a fun and engaging “Active Challenge” system that lets children earn activity badges, making fitness a joyful habit.

Keep calm with high-precision location tracking + behaviour status

Letting children go out alone often makes parents anxious. Even if they’re together, a hectic tourist spot where it’s easy to lose a child in a crowd, can be a parent’s worst nightmare. The imoo Watch Phone X10 helps brings parents peace of mind. Whether the child is at the local botanical garden, park, or library with friends — or if they get separated in a crowd — the imoo Watch Phone X10 offers real-time, All-Day High-Precision Location Tracking that is accurate down to the street and floor level. It lets parents know whether they’re running around or just hanging about in one place, giving parents reassurance from afar. It also works around the world, ensuring parents can keep track of their child while on holiday. The imoo Watch Phone X10 can store up to 14 days of a child’s whereabouts – so parents can see the path they take to school, and where they stop along the way. With imoo quietly safeguarding each small step that children take toward independence, parents can truly “let go without worry.”

Make children feel like a superhero with the Flip Dual Cameras

For children, the imoo Watch Phone X10 is more than just a communication device—it’s a cool piece of high-tech gear. They’ll look like a movie superhero on a mission when they use the X10’s unique Flip Dual Cameras. Switching between its front and rear cameras is as easy as flipping the screen, sparking their sense of adventure, transporting them into an exciting universe made just for childhood.

The imoo Watch Phone X10 also gives children storytelling superpowers. The 5MP + 8MP high-definition dual cameras, paired with various shooting modes like fun animated effects, live photos, and standard photography, lets children snap anything from colourful bugs in the park, to party smiles and warm moments with family and friends.