Agricultural Census 2024: To strengthen national agricultural statistical system - Fadillah

SERDANG: The implementation of the 2024 Agricultural Census is an agenda for strengthening the country’s agricultural statistical system, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said through this census the government can establish a agricultural data network that includes economic, social, and environmental aspects of the agricultural ecosystem.

“Through the 2024 Agricultural Census, the country will benefit from the development of the Integrated Agricultural Statistics Database covering agricultural data that includes agricultural data at upstream and downstream levels and combines census data with administrative data from various agencies up to the state and district levels,“ he said.

He said this at the launch of the 2024 Agricultural Census here today. Also present was Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

Fadillah, who is also Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, said a total of 91 resettlement sessions have been and are ongoing until July 19.

