Agriculture Ministry in talks to export fresh ‘kampung’ durians to China

KUALA LUMPUR: The Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM) is engaged in intensive talks with the General Administration of Customs China (GACC) and companies in China to export fresh ‘kampung’ durians there.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said ‘kampung’ durians had big potential to be marketed there as there was high demand, and such a move would help small-scale durian operators in village areas.

“They (China) are studying (the matter) to place the durians as category two, so that it can be marketed there, maybe the price will be slightly different,” he told the media after the launch of the Organisational Anti-Corruption Strategy 2024-2028 (GENTAR) at the National Farmers Organisation (NAFAS) here today.

If discussions lead to approvals, ‘kampung’ durians will likely be marketed there in the next season, and the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA), along with the Farmers’ Organisation Authority (FOA) will be tasked with collecting the supply, Mohamad added.

“For instance, we collect durians from Bukit Gantang (Perak)... to reach Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) takes five hours and it needs to undergo cleaning processes. So in not more than 40 hours, the fresh durians can reach China,” he shared.

It was reported yesterday that fresh Malaysian durians would be available at selected retail outlets in six provinces, Beijing, Zhengzhou, Shanghai, Guanzhou, Shengzen and Nanning, in China and that national durian exports from 2018 to 2022 had increased by 256.3 per cent or RM822.8 million.