Ahmad Zahid congratulates Abdul Latif, young archers for medal wins in France

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today congratulated Datuk Abdul Latif Romly for securing the silver medal in the men’s long jump T20 (intellectual disability) at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

“Even though he was surpassed at the last moment, winning the silver medal with a jump of 7.45 metres (m) is a remarkable achievement that fills Malaysians with pride. You are an inspiration to us all!” he said in a Facebook post.

Abdul Latif had to settle for silver with a 7.45m jump on his third attempt, while Matvei Lakushev’s final jump of 7.51m saw him claim the gold, ending Latif’s winning streak from Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

In a separate post, Ahmad Zahid congratulated two young horseback archers who recently won medals at the Gauchoux Open Horseback Archery Competition: European Kids Championship 2024 in Gauchoux, France.

Abdurrahman Ahmad Mu’az clinched the gold medal in the Under-14 category, while his younger sister Heba Nusaybah Ahmad Mu’az earned silver in the Under-12 category.

“Abdurrahman and his sister Heba Nusaybah have elevated Malaysia’s standing in horseback archery. Despite being the only representatives from Malaysia at this international event, their fighting spirit and dedication are unparalleled!

“I hope that Abdurrahman and Heba Nusaybah continue to be sources of inspiration and pride for us all,” he added.

The competition took place from Aug 21 to 23.

