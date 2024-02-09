PETALING JAYA: National sprinter Eddy Bernard has clinched the first medal for the Malaysian contingent in the 2024 Paris Paralympics today.

The 23-year-old Sabahan finished the T44 men’s 100-metre race in 11.58 seconds (s), bagging the bronze, according to The Star.

Eddy broke his personal record of 11.77s that was achieved earlier during the World Para Championships last May.

Paralympians Mpumelelo Mhlongo from South Africa bagged the gold after completing the race at 11.12s while Cuba’s Luis Vives Suares won the silver with a record of 11.20s.