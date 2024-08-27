Ahmad Zahid extends 74th anniversary greetings to Wanita UMNO

KUALA LUMPUR: UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today extended his best wishes to Wanita UMNO on its 74th anniversary.

In a Facebook post, the Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman said Wanita UMNO, established on Aug 25, 1949, has been the heartbeat of UMNO’s struggle to uphold religion, race and the nation.

“Throughout these 74 years, we have witnessed nine extraordinary women leading the Wanita UMNO movement with full dedication and unwavering fighting spirit. I am proud that Wanita UMNO continues to play a crucial role in driving change and strengthening the foundation of UMNO’s struggle.

“In this challenging era, Wanita UMNO remains the party’s backbone, championing the people’s rights and interests with unwavering determination. Let us work together to empower Wanita UMNO for the future of women nationwide,“ he said.

In a separate post, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, extended his greetings to UMNO Youth on its 75th anniversary, which was celebrated yesterday.

“UMNO Youth must continue to explore new opportunities, create innovative approaches and ensure that the voices of young people are heard at every level. You are the heartbeat of change that will determine the future of UMNO and Malaysia.

“Let us make this 75th anniversary a moment to renew our resolve and strengthen our steps. Together, we will continue to elevate UMNO Youth as a visionary and influential movement in ensuring political and social stability in our country,“ he said.