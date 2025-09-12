Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum 2025 Kicks Off Today

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 September 2025 - The Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum 2025 (DELF 2025), Cyberport's annual flagship event, officially kicked off today. Under the theme “Adventure Island: Unlock Innovation with The Missing Piece”, the three-day event (12–14 September) welcomes industry professionals and the public to immerse themselves in a carnival-style programme. Highlights include industry forums, innovative experience showcases, captivating performances, and interactive workshops, offering participants first-hand opportunity to experience how revolutionary technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) are being integrated into every aspect of daily life.

The opening ceremony of DELF 2025 was officiated by an esteemed line-up of guests of honour, including Paul Chan, Financial Secretary, Lillian Cheong, Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Yang Jian, Director of the Department of Youth Affairs of LOCPG, Simon Chan, Chairman of Cyberport and Dr Rocky Cheng, CEO of Cyberport.



The ceremony treated audiences to a special “phygital” performance by virtual singer Vi and singer Ashley Lin, blending the virtual and the real to showcase a groundbreaking fusion of technology and art.



During the ceremony, Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of Hong Kong, said, “In the realm of digital entertainment, AI is revolutionising the way we create and experience content. From automated scriptwriting and music composition, to smarter NPCs (non-playable characters) and ultra-realistic visuals in games, AI is speeding up production, lowering costs and delivering more personalised content that responds to user preferences. AI is a most fitting theme for the Forum this year. Over the past few years, DELF has firmly established itself as Hong Kong’s premier digital entertainment event, and one of the most influential platforms of its kind in Asia. It brings together industry leaders, creators, innovators and members of the public for a vibrant and stimulating exchange of ideas, showcasing a rich tapestry of local and global innovations that are shaping the future of digital entertainment.”



Simon Chan, Chairman of Cyberport, said, “We’re thrilled to welcome everyone to ‘Adventure Island’ at DELF 2025, where you can dive into the transformative power of stateoftheart technology firsthand. This year’s forum showcases AI’s potential to revolutionise industries, fueled by resources like the Cyberport AI Supercomputing Centre, which will reach 3,000 PFLOPS this year, empowering all sectors to push boundaries and create groundbreaking innovations. Cyberport is dedicated to building a vibrant ecosystem, leveraging platforms like DELF to provide the public with opportunities to engage with the latest technologies, foster collaboration, and transform creative ideas into practical solutions, solidifying Hong Kong’s leadership in digital entertainment and innovation.”



Cyberport × Lenovo Strategic Partnership to Propel Startups onto the Global Stage



The first day of the Forum marked a pivotal milestone, with Cyberport and Lenovo Hong Kong signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deliver comprehensive support for the growth of Hong Kong start-ups, enrich the city's AI ecosystem, and drive digital transformation across industries. The partnership will focus on start-up incubation and commercialisation, joint promotion of AI innovation in culture and tourism, manufacturing, and retail, as well as training programmes in AI, cybersecurity, EdTech, and more, with the goal of strengthening Hong Kong's talent pool and fostering the growth of the innovation and technology ecosystem.



Distinguished Speaker Lineup Shares Impactful Insights



Over three days, DELF 2025 brings together more than 70 renowned speakers, including representatives from the Intellectual Property Department and the Spatial Data Office of the Development Bureau, executives from international tech giants such as NVIDIA, Tencent Games, and Meta, academic experts from the University of Southern California and Japan’s Polygon Pictures, as well as creative industry leaders such as Anselm Chan, director of “The Last Dance” and board member of the Hong Kong Screenwriters’ Guild, Irving Cheung, production designer of “Table for Six” and “Time Still Turns the Pages”, and T-Ma, music producer.



The Forum features a wide range of forwardlooking topics, including how AI is driving the development of the arts, culture, and tourism sectors; balancing creativity with AI technology to safeguard human artistry in the digital era; the role of AI in music creation and the integration of traditional and digital production methods; and the transformative impact of AI and GameFi on the future of gaming. In the parallel sessions, experts also explored how AI and supercomputing enable artists to rapidly create complex, highquality visual artworks and animations, reshaping the visual arts experience, as well as the emotional companionship value and business potential of AI digital humans, among other diverse topics.



35 Innovative Experience Zones Present Future Technology



DELF 2025 features over 35 experience zones across four major themes — Arts, Culture & Tourism, Entertainment, Smart Living, and Sports, offering participants the chance to experience cuttingedge AI applications firsthand. The zones debut a variety of pioneering technologies, including cultural tech showcases such as MateZ Lab’s “AI Gifts from Dunhuang”, a virtual tour of the Dunhuang Caves, and HTC’s “Eternal NotreDame” VR experience; artistic innovations such as Appreciator.io’s “Celestial Blues: Porcelain’s Renaissance from East to West”, and Henry Chu’s “Under Garden” immersive installation of pine tree garden; medical tech solutions like Acer’s VeriSee DR diagnostic software for diabetic retinopathy; and entertainment tech highlights such as the GUMA Robots’ captivating dance performance.



“Piece Together: Smart Hong Kong”: AI Inspires Children’s Creativity While Fostering an Inclusive Society



The Forum also unveiled, for the first time, an AI mosaic artwork cocreated by over 1,000 students from around 30 primary, secondary, and special education needs (SEN) schools under a project organised by Cyberport and coorganised by the Hong Kong Association for Computer Education (HKACE). Showcasing landmarks in Hong Kong's Southern District — including Cyberport 5, Ocean Park, and Tai Pak Floating Restaurant — the artwork embodies the creative energy of “Smart Hong Kong” and the vision of an inclusive society, bringing together the imagination of a thousand young minds to piece together a vision of future cityscape.



Countless Exciting Programmes for Your Weekend



In addition to today's unique drone performance presented by OWOWWW, a Cyberport incubatee, and the performance and AI short film by Korean boy band XODIAC, an array of exciting programmes will unfold over the next two days. Highlights include the HKITDA Art-Tech Concert, Re:VISS AI Film Fest 2025 cum Awards Ceremony, the Dark Horse Indie Game Awards & Conference, and the Silver Age Esports Tournament & Experience Day and more. The MCL Cinema at Cyberport will also screen the world's first AIgenerated feature film “Pirate Queen: Zheng Yi Sao” alongside other AI short films.



Participants can also join over 25 immersive workshops covering innovative themes such as escape room design, AI-driven music production and songwriting, and sensory interaction game development. These include the “Xiaohongshu Virtual Influencer Creation Workshop”, “DIY Murder Mystery Game Using Generative AI”, and the “Vtuber Experiential Workshop”, offering handson experience of the practical applications of emerging technologies.



The Experience Zones and workshops will remain open over the weekend, allowing more visitors to enjoy AIdriven innovations in culture, sports, tourism, and entertainment with family and friends. Participants can also take part in the “PlaytoEarn” activity, completing different daily checkpoint tasks in the Experience Zones to win attractive prizes.



