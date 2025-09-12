PM pledges continued harmonious talks with Sabah and Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR: The Madani government will continue providing space for harmonious and respectful discussions with the Sarawak and Sabah governments.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated that the federal government remains determined to resolve outstanding issues while realising long-awaited aspirations for both regions.

He described the current administration as the most proactive in addressing matters related to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 through commitment and cooperation.

Anwar chaired the first 2025 meeting of the MA63 Implementation Action Council at the Satria Pertiwi Complex in Kuching today.

The meeting included Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor among other federal and state leaders.

Discussions focused on reporting the latest progress regarding implementation of agreements under MA63.

Matters tabled included proposals to increase parliamentary seats from Sabah and Sarawak along with tourism affairs and environmental management powers.

The Prime Minister expressed appreciation for the close cooperation and solidarity shown by both state governments.

He acknowledged their sincerity as the foundation for realising MA63 in a fair and meaningful manner. – Bernama