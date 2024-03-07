AI Governance, Code of Ethics Guidelines to be distributed soon - Gobind

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will be distributing the National Artificial Intelligence Governance and Code of Ethics Guidelines soon.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the guidelines are being developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation to promote the safe, reliable and ethical use of AI in Malaysia.

He said this at the Special Chamber Session in the Dewan Rakyat today when replying to a question by Young Syefura Othman (PH-Bentong) who wanted to know the government’s plans in drafting laws to regulate the widespread use of AI in the country.

Commenting further, Gobind said that looking at the rapid development of AI technology, the government supports and encourages research and development efforts related to the technology.

“The government does not have any specific conditions for the development of AI either through open source AI technology or closed models such as ChatGPT, Copilot and Gemini to encourage the development of technology and skill development among the people,“ he said.

Responding to Young Syefura’s supplementary question regarding the implementation of the Public Sector Digitalization Strategic Plan (PSPSA), Gobind said the PSPSA 2021-2025 had reached 67.71 per cent, while Core 7, which is the adaptation of the emergence of relevant new technologies that also includes AI, had reached 47.33 per cent.

“The focus of the two remaining years until 2025 and after 2025, on the AI ​​Initiative will be one of the technologies used to underpin the government’s smart services,“ he said.