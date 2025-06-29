Paul Pogba signs with Monaco to revive football career

PAUL Pogba has officially signed a two-year contract with Monaco, marking his return to professional football after nearly two years away. The club confirmed the deal on Saturday, bringing the 2018 World Cup winner back to the pitch following a turbulent period marked by injuries, a doping suspension, and an extortion case.

Pogba, 32, has played just 12 matches over the last three seasons. His career was derailed by an 18-month doping ban after testing positive in August 2023 while at Juventus. Although his contract with the Italian club was terminated, he became a free agent in March.

This move marks Pogba’s first stint in Ligue 1 as a senior player. “I am determined to get back on the pitch, mentally ready, physically ready, it’s just a matter of time,“ he told French television recently.

The Frenchman began his career at Le Havre before joining Manchester United in 2009. After limited first-team opportunities, he moved to Juventus in 2012, winning four Serie A titles. His return to United in 2016 for a then-record €105 million was followed by struggles with injuries.

Off-field issues also plagued Pogba, including a 2022 extortion case involving his brother Mathias, who was later sentenced to prison. Despite setbacks, Pogba remains a key figure in French football, having scored in the 2018 World Cup final.

Monaco, who finished third in Ligue 1 last season, will compete in the Champions League, offering Pogba a platform to reignite his career.