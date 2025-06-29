Contractors liable for defects at Pasir Gudang Hospital, says PWD

JOHOR BAHRU: Contractors involved in the Pasir Gudang Hospital (HPG) project remain responsible for addressing defects during the liability period, Public Works Department (PWD) director-general Datuk Roslan Ismail said today.

Despite the hospital’s handover to the Health Ministry (MoH) on June 12, contractors must rectify any issues reported during the defects liability period as per contract terms.

“Contractors must continue to fulfill their obligations throughout the defects liability period as stipulated in the contract.

Therefore, I would like to remind contractors to carry out preventive maintenance according to schedule and to act promptly and responsively in addressing and rectifying any complaints,“ Roslan said during the handover ceremony.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad was also present.

Originally scheduled for completion on Sept 15, last year, the RM375.5 million project was finished ahead of time. Site possession began on Sept 15, 2020, with the Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC) issued on May 27 and the Certificate of Practical Completion (CPC) on June 12.

Roslan credited the project’s success to stakeholder collaboration despite challenges like COVID-19 disruptions.

The hospital, built using the Design and Build method, adheres to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles for sustainability.

With 304 beds and 14 specialist services, the hospital aims to ease congestion at Hospital Sultanah Aminah (HSA) and Hospital Sultan Ismail (HSI).

Facilities include a main hospital block, staff quarters, a nurses’ dormitory, and over 1,500 parking bays.