Former Olympian Kevin Nunis buried in Kuala Lumpur today

FORMER national hockey player and Olympian Muhammad Khairy Nunis Abdullah, better known as Kevin Christopher Nunis, was buried this morning at the Taman Sri Sinar Muslim cemetery at 10.45 am.

His remains were first brought to Surau Silaturrahim Taman Segambut SSPK for funeral prayers, attended by around 200 people, including family, friends, colleagues, and local residents. Among those present were his wife, Rahimah Awang Mohd, their three children, and grandchildren.

Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal and National Athletes Welfare Foundation (YAKEB) chairman Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail also paid their respects.

Subahan described Nunis’ passing as a significant loss to Malaysian hockey. “His contributions were immense, not just as a player but also as a coach in the National Hockey Development Programme (NHDP),“ he told Bernama.

Nunis, a Negeri Sembilan native, passed away at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) yesterday at 6.45 pm after battling a blood infection for several months.

A key player in the 1980s national squad, he represented Malaysia at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, Asian Games in India (1982) and South Korea (1986), and SEA Games in Singapore (1983), Jakarta (1987), and Kuala Lumpur (1989).