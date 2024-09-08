AIGE to be launched before year end - Chang

GEORGE TOWN: A code of ethics for the development and implementation of artificial intelligence (AI), also known as the Artificial Intelligence Governance and Ethics (AIGE) will be launched before the end of this year, said Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang.

He said the AIGE, developed by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) and the Digital Ministry, is now in the final stage to be brought to the Cabinet for approval.

“AIGE is already at the very last stage. It just needs a little bit of fine-tuning. It will be launched at the end of this year,” he told reporters after opening the Penang AI Education Hub at Tech Dome Penang, Komtar here today.

AIGE is a framework for setting parameters for AI users in industry and a code of ethics as a regulatory measure for the responsible development and adoption of AI technology.

Meanwhile, Chang said Malaysia is receiving large investments from several technology companies in AI including Microsoft, involving an investment of RM10.48 billion and TikTok, ByteDance with an investment pledge of about RM10 billion.

He said giant tech NVIDIA is setting up a data centre that uses graphics processing units (GPU) with high computing power that will stimulate AI development in the country.

“This week, Vantage Data Centers announced the construction of the largest data centre in Asia Pacific in Cyberjaya. This campus is expected to accommodate the implementation of ‘cloud’ and AI as well as support liquid cooling technology to support high power density and data-intensive applications,“ he said.

He said the investments would bring significant technology transfer, aiding Malaysia in infrastructure and talent development.

Additionally, he said, Malaysia’s strategic position enhances the country’s reputation as a regional hub for data centres.

The Pinang AI Education Hub is the result of a collaboration between MOSTI and the Penang government and is supported by 13 organisations that form the Artificial Intelligence Education Consortium with Intel playing the role of Technical Advisor for the hub.

Also present at the event was Deputy Chief Minister II Jagdeep Singh Deo.