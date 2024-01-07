AirAsia X launches first Africa route, targets 156,000 annual travellers

SEPANG: AirAsia X announced a brand new route to Nairobi, Kenya in Africa, which targets carrying 156,000 travellers annually.

AirAsia X chief executive officer Benyamin Ismail said there is a strong demand for travel between ASEAN and Africa, particularly to Malaysia.

“We are excited to announce Kenya as a new destination in our network.

“This expansion aligns with our founders’ vision of establishing Asia as a global hub that connects the African continent to ASEAN and beyond,“ he said during the launch of the new route at AirAsia’s headquarters here, today.

He said that AirAsia’s commitment to service excellence ensures that it can offer more Kenyan travellers the opportunity to explore over 150 destinations offered by AirAsia.

“This expansion will play a critical role in connecting Malaysia, Oceania, and Africa affordably and efficiently.

“As we respond to the increasing post-Covid demand for flights, we look forward to welcoming more travellers. The future looks bright and promising, thanks to the support of everyone here today,“ he added.

Set to take its first flight on November 15, 2024, this is the first route from AirAsia X to the African continent. All-in fares start from RM471 inclusive of fuel surcharge, relevant taxes and fees.

Also present at the route’s launch was Tourism Malaysia chairman Datuk Yasmin Mahmood.