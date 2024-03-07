New modus operandi to smuggle petrol detected by Marine Police

KOTA BHARU: A smuggling syndicate at the Malaysia-Thailand border has adopted a new modus operandi by using modified drum tanks to smuggle excessive quantities of RON95 petrol.

This tactic was uncovered following the seizure of two Proton Wira Aeroback by Marine Police Team 3 in Pengkalan Kubor, Tumpat, last Thursday.

According to sources, each vehicle was found carrying over 200 litres of petrol suspected to have been purchased from a gas station approximately 25 kilometres from the border.

“Both vehicles were apprehended by a marine police team near the Pok Mat illegal base in Kampung Simpangan, Tumpat, which was also the location of a previous shootout involving smugglers firing at customs officers on June 19,“ the source said.

“In the raid, smugglers believed to be part of the group fled and abandoned the cars filled with petrol upon receiving information about the arrival of the authorities,“ the source added today.

“The inspection revealed that 450 litres of fuel were believed to be intended for siphoning into plastic tanks before being smuggled into a neighbouring country using long-tail engine boats.

“Inspection of both vehicles also found that the tank covers had two holes: one leading to the regular fuel tank and another to the modified tank,“ the source said.

Meanwhile, Officer-in-Charge of Marine Police Operations Base 3 in Pengkalan Kubor, ASP Akil Abd Rauf, stated that from January to June this year, the police have recorded a total of 14 cases involving diesel seizures amounting to 45,251 litres valued at RM97,113.

He further noted that there were 93 cases involving RON95 petrol, with seizures totaling 21,020 litres valued at RM39,678.