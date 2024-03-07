Malaysians urged to stay vigilant as Hurricane Beryl approaches Jamaica

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians in Jamaica and other Caribbean countries are urged to stay vigilant as Hurricane Beryl, a Category-4 hurricane, is expected to make landfall in Jamaica on Wednesday.

The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra), through the embassy of Malaysia in Havana, Cuba, is closely monitoring the hurricane’s movement, according to a statement.

The embassy is maintaining regular communication with Malaysians in the affected regions, including the Cayman Islands, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Turks & Caicos Islands.

Wisma Putra advises all Malaysians to follow the latest updates and guidance provided by local authorities to ensure their safety.

For those requiring consular assistance, the embassy of Malaysia in Havana can be contacted at No. 6612, 5th Avenue and 68 Street, Miramar, Playa, Havana, Cuba; phone numbers: +53 7204 8883 / +53 7204 8884 and via email, mwhavana@kln.gov.my.

Wisma Putra will continue to monitor the situation and provide the public with updates on any significant developments, added the statement.

According to international media reports, Hurricane Beryl churned towards Jamaica Tuesday after killing at least five people and causing widespread destruction across the southeastern Caribbean, threatening deadly winds and storm surge as it approached.

The powerful hurricane, which is rare so early in the season, weakened Tuesday but was still an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm, and is expected to pass “near or over” Jamaica on Wednesday, forecasters said.