Al-Azhar university alumni can lead Muslims to tackle Islamophobia - Zulkifli Hasan

KUALA LUMPUR: Al-Azhar Al-Sharif alums can play a role in leading Muslims worldwide and promote a peaceful, compassionate, and harmonious Islam to tackle Islamophobia, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan.

He said Islamophobia has become increasingly concerning recently, especially in countries with a minority Muslim population.

“I have had the opportunity to meet with Muslim leaders in the United Kingdom. Among their concerns are the issue of Islamophobia in countries where Muslims are the minority, as well as in other nations.

“It is a new and profound phenomenon that requires a fresh framework to address it collectively. I believe that Al-Azhar University and its alumni worldwide can become leaders of the Muslim community to promote Islam as practised by the Prophet Muhammad,“ he said.

He was speaking at the opening of the international seminar on Madani Ummatan Wasata Peneraju Keharmonian, Pembangunan dan Keamanan Global hosted by the World Organisation for Al-Azhar Graduates (WOAG Malaysia) and the Academy of Islamic Studies, Universiti Malaya, here today.

Located in Cairo, Egypt, Al-Azhar Al-Sharif is one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious Islamic educational institutions.

Established in 970 AD, the university originally served as a centre for Islamic studies and Syariah and for disseminating Islamic teachings based on the principles of wasatiyyah (moderation).

Zulkifli said the wasatiyyah concept propagated by the university is a beacon that leads to peace for all, regardless of religion, ethnicity, or cultural customs.

Meanwhile, asked to comment on Global Ikhwan Service and Business Holding (GISBH) after the ceremony, Zulkifli said any action to enforce a fatwa against the company must go through an engagement process involving relevant authorities.

“We cannot bypass these authorities to ensure we reach a comprehensive decision that receives legitimacy from all relevant authorities,“ he added.

Yesterday, Parti Amanah Negara deputy president Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof urged the religious authorities in each state to enforce the fatwa issued against the banned Al-Arqam group in 1994 on GISBH.