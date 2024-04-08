Albertine abduction: Police rearrest male suspect after child porn found in house

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have rearrested a 31-year-old male suspect in connection with the kidnapping of six-year-old Albertine Leo Jia Hui at the Eco Galleria area of Iskandar Puteri on July 20.

Johor police chief CP M Kumar said that the arrest was made to aid the investigation after discovering various sex toys and child pornographic material at the suspect’s residence near Kulai.

“The investigation is being conducted under Section 10 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and Section 292 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement today.

Kumar added that the suspect, who was initially arrested along with the victim at a budget hotel in Batang Kali, Selangor, on July 23, is expected to be brought to court tomorrow for a remand order application.

The suspect’s 13-day remand period, which was to assist in the kidnapping investigation, ended today, and he was released on police bail before being rearrested.

Kumar urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the Johor police hotline at 019-279 2095 or the Operations Room at 07-221 2999.