Ex-national shuttler Iskandar Zulkarnain returns to BAM as singles coach

FORMER national player Iskandar Zulkarnain rejoins BAM as singles coach, bringing experience from Ireland. Starts duties on Oct 1.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has appointed former national men’s singles player Iskandar Zulkarnain Zainuddin as a singles coach.

The 33-year-old will officially begin his role on October 1.

BAM president Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz confirmed the appointment during a press conference at Akademi Badminton Malaysia.

“Negotiations were ongoing, and finally last week we managed to finalise. He will be coming back from Ireland,“ he said.

Reports had previously surfaced that BAM offered Iskandar Zulkarnain a coaching position, which the shuttler himself acknowledged, though he was unsure of the exact role.

Iskandar Zulkarnain, a 2016 Malaysia Masters runner-up, has been coaching Ireland’s badminton squad since 2022.

Under his guidance, men’s singles player Nhat Nguyen secured a spot in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Before his full-time coaching stint, he served as Nguyen’s training partner for major tournaments.