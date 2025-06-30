Pearly-Thinaah’s BAM contract to be finalised before Japan Open

THE future of Malaysia’s top women’s doubles pair, Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah, with the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) will be decided before the Japan Open, scheduled for July 15.

BAM President Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz stated that both players agreed to this timeline during a recent engagement session.

Zafrul mentioned that only a few issues remain unresolved between BAM and the players before a final decision can be made.

“We are close to finalising it. Our discussion only has one or two issues left that I believe we can resolve, God willing.

“But the time given, I set it just now, and they also agreed that it should be settled before the Japan Open, and we will make an announcement,“ he said during a press conference at the Badminton Academy of Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara.

Media reports had previously indicated that the pair had not renewed their contract with BAM, which expired last December.

Despite the uncertainty, Pearly-Thinaah have maintained strong form, clinching the Thailand Open title in May.

When questioned about potential salary adjustments, Zafrul acknowledged that compensation discussions are typical in negotiations.

“I think in any contract negotiation, there is always discussion. To me, what is fair is we need to value them accordingly, their contribution.

“And also what is important to me is that when we value someone or in this case the pair, we also need to put targets. So if they do better, we should pay them more,“ he explained.