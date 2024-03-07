Aliff, Ruhainies plead not guilty to khalwat charges

PETALING JAYA: Controversial celebrities Aliff Aziz and Ruhainies pleaded not guilty to khalwat (close proximity) charges this morning at the Federal Territories Syariah High Court.

Both Aliff and Ruhainies, represented by lawyers Hadi Salleh and Amirul Ashraf Ghani, made their pleas before syariah judge Abu Suffian Abu Yaziz.

The charges were presented by syariah prosecutors Mohd Nahar Mohamad and Masroha Duki from the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (JAWI), as reported by Berita Harian.

“Both appeared today with their lawyers, Hadi Salleh and Amirul Ashraf Ghani. This case was mentioned on June 20 in the Syariah Lower Court, where no plea was entered, and an adjournment was made with a surety bond of RM1,500,“ Masroha told the courtroom.

“I plead not guilty,“ Aliff said, after the charges were read.

Ruhainies echoed the same plea, stating, “I plead not guilty and appeal to be tried.”

Subsequently, the proceedings continued as a trial took place the presence of witnesses from the accused.

The judge then set October 12 as the next hearing date in addition to extending a bail bond.

The charges against the duo are in accordance with Section 27(a) and Section 27(b) of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Federal Territories) Act 1997.

If convicted, they face a maximum fine of RM3,000 or imprisonment of up to two years, or both.

On June 20, Aliff and Ruhainies appeared at the Federal Territories Syariah Court for the bail extension process related to the khalwat case.

After being taken to JAWI for questioning, they were released on bail at about 2pm the same day.

Previously, media reports indicated that the actor and actress were detained by JAWI, following public tip-offs, for allegedly cohabiting in a luxury condominium in Kuala Lumpur on March 9.