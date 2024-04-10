Allegations of many teachers falsifying MCs irresponsible - Fadhlina

KUALA LUMPUR: Allegations that teachers make up the largest group of civil servants falsifying medical certificates (MC) are irresponsible and create a negative perception towards the teaching profession, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Fadhlina, in a statement today, said the issue should not arise, highlighting that there were over 400,000 teachers nationwide who fulfil their responsibilities with dedication and integrity.

“Public service governance is always a priority to ensure the highest standard of service delivery. The Education Ministry (MOE) also has clear regulations for addressing disciplinary issues among civil servants.

“Monitoring is carried out continuously at all levels, and any civil servants involved in misconduct will face appropriate action,” she said, adding that the ministry viewed seriously recent media reports on the matter.

The minister further said that the MADANI government values the essential role teachers play in nation-building, and in recognition of their contributions, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced a civil service salary adjustment in August.

Fadhlina said the MOE has also undertaken various efforts to protect teachers’ well-being, including implementing seven measures to reduce their workload.

“The ministry is committed to continue elevating the teaching profession. Teachers’ professionalism in educating the nation’s children must be highly respected by all levels of society,” she said.

On Monday, the media reported that the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) had revealed that teachers constitute the largest group of civil servants involved in falsifying MCs, with some reportedly using emergency leave for personal purposes.