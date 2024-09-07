Amanah accepts Sungai Bakap by-election result, pledges to boost support - Mohamad

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) has accepted the result of the Sungai Bakap by-election humbly and will strive to strengthen the people’s support for the Unity Government.

Its president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the unity of the machinery between Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional also needs to be strengthened to face the upcoming elections, especially the 16th general election.

“Amanah respects the results of the Sungai Bakap by-election with full confidence that continuous efforts will be mobilised by Amanah to boost the people’s support for the Unity Government.

“Amanah would like to say a million thanks to all the party workers at all levels who have given their full commitment throughout the campaign period,“ he said in a brief statement, today.

On Sunday, Perikatan Nasional (PN) retained Sungai Bakap state seat after its candidate, Abidin Ismail defeated PH’s Dr Joohari Ariffin with a majority of 4,267 votes.

The Sungai Bakap by-election was held following the death of incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff, who was also Nibong Tebal PAS division chief on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.