Amirudin prefers to continue leading Selangor despite speculation

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said he is more comfortable to continue leading the administration of the state government, despite speculation about a potential Cabinet reshuffle at the federal level.

He said that his commitment, among other things, was to ensure the continuation of the state development plan, particularly focusing on the effective implementation of the ongoing First Selangor Plan (RS-1).

Amirudin, who is also Gombak Member of Parliament, said that thus far, he has not been informed of any plans to appoint him as a Cabinet minister, in fact, he said that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, has also denied the reshuffle.

“Thus far, there have been no indications that I am being considered for a Cabinet minister position,” he said.

“As a loyal PKR member, I will fulfil any responsibilities entrusted to me if I am appointed as a Cabinet minister in the future,” he added, addressing speculation that a Menteri Besar from PKR might be named to the federal Cabinet.

He said this at a press conference after launching the Selangor People’s Tuition Program (PTRS) 2024, at Dewan Raja Muda Musa, here, today.

Yesterday, Anwar reportedly denied that there would be a reshuffle in the Cabinet soon.

Regarding speculation about a potential reshuffle of the state executive council, including the possible removal of two exco members, Amirudin indicated that such changes could occur, based on circumstances such as illness, death, or other factors.

“Currently, I have a strong team in Selangor. We are working well together, and there is a recognised need for performance improvements to strengthen our service, after a year in administration,” he said.

Amirudin noted that the rumours served as a valuable reminder for all exco members, including himself, to diligently fulfil their promises and meet set targets.

“Just last week, during the state executive council (MMKN) meeting, I emphasised the need for myself and all exco members to enhance our performance in the state assembly, and to achieve our objectives,” he added.