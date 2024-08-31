An extraordinary National Day celebration uniting Malaysians - Ministers

PUTRAJAYA: Cabinet ministers described the celebration of the 67th National Day here today as extraordinary, praising its success in bringing together people of all races, religions, and cultures.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said that the large turnout of Malaysians underscored the vibrancy of the celebration and the spirit of unity.

He emphasised that the strong participation across all levels of society with the Unity Government is a positive development for advancing the nation.

“Today’s impressive turnout highlights the importance of the spirit of independence as we move the country forward,” he told Bernama.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad also praised the celebration, calling it a proud moment due to the extraordinary attendance.

“We want the existing peace, harmony, and stability to enable the government to drive the nation’s development forward,” he said.

Minister of Natural Resources, Environment, and Climate Change Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad noted that the variety of creative performances showcased during this celebration demonstrated the people’s creativity in expressing their patriotism.

“Alhamdulillah, it was a vibrant celebration, and as early as midnight, many people were camping out to see the festivities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa expressed her excitement about the unity displayed by Malaysians in celebrating the National Day.

“It was a wonderful celebration. Congratulations to Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil for successfully organising this event. Happy National Day,” she said.

The 67th National Day celebration, themed ‘Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka’, proceeded smoothly, attracting over 100,000 visitors.

This marked the sixth time the National Day celebration has been held at Putrajaya, the administrative centre of the federal government. The event was previously organised there in 2003, 2005, 2018, 2019, and 2023.