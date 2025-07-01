222 HIV cases among Malaysian IPT students in 2023, says deputy minister

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 222 HIV infections were identified among students in higher learning institutions (IPT) last year, including individuals aged 18 and 19, according to Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

He disclosed that between 2020 and 2024, 1,091 HIV cases were recorded among IPT students.

“This suggests that high-risk activities occurred earlier, and our current harm reduction strategy includes PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis) as a preventive measure,“ he said during a press conference after launching the 2025 Media Roundtable Conference on Harm Reduction.

Lukanisman noted that underage individuals face barriers in accessing HIV self-testing and treatment due to legal restrictions requiring parental consent.

“Without specific legislation, minors cannot undergo screening or treatment without parental approval, which discourages some from seeking help,“ he explained.

Dr Fazidah Yuswan, Head of the HIV/STI/HeP Sector C at the Health Ministry, stated that as of 2024, 36 per cent (29,941 individuals) of Malaysia’s 83,937 HIV-positive population remain undiagnosed.

“We are intensifying community-based screening, and self-test kits are available via NGOs and the Malaysian AIDS Council for those reluctant to visit health facilities,“ she said.