Five arrested, RM4 million in untaxed cigarettes and alcohol seized in Kuching

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested five men in Kuching yesterday for suspected involvement in smuggling untaxed cigarettes and alcohol, with seizures exceeding RM4 million.

The operation was led by Bukit Aman’s Wildlife Crime Bureau/Special Intelligence (WCB/PSK) alongside the Sarawak General Operations Force under Op Taring 1 and 2.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Internal Security and Public Order Department (JKDNKA) director Datuk Seri Azmi Abu Kassim confirmed the arrests.

The suspects, aged 19 to 30, included four locals and one foreign national. They were detained at storage facilities suspected of being used for illegal distribution.

Seized items included three lorries, 31,740 litres of alcohol, 280,000 sticks of white cigarettes, and 6,000 sticks of clove cigarettes, all believed to be untaxed. The total estimated value was RM4.03 million.

The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967. Azmi noted that WCB/PSK has conducted 153 raids nationwide this year, resulting in 233 arrests and seizures worth over RM433 million.

He urged the public to report smuggling activities to authorities.