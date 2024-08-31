‘Anak Merdeka’ need to spread message of unity to face neocolonialism – Aaron

KUALA LUMPUR: ‘Anak Merdeka’ have a big responsibility in spreading the message of unity and sowing the seeds of harmony among Malaysians, of various races, religions and cultures, in facing the challenge of neocolonialism.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said neocolonialism is more about the colonisation of mind, culture, and ideology which is now quickly spread through social media and can affect harmony if not dealt with properly.

“Before we achieved independence, the way we interacted was traditionally namely through newspapers and others. Now we use social media that carries messages so fast,” he said a press conference after officiating at the Anak Merdeka 2024 Celebration, held in conjunction with the 67th National Day, at the Tun Hussein Onn Memorial here today.

The programme, organised by the National Archives of Malaysia (ANM) in collaboration with Persatuan Warisan Anak Merdeka Kuala Lumpur dan Selangor, brought together 30 Anak Merdeka (Malaysians born on Aug 31) to celebrate their birthday.

Regarding the organisation of the Anak Merdeka celebration, Aaron said the annual programme by ANM is to strengthen the national identity and patriotic spirit of the younger generation through a deeper understanding of the country’s independence history.

“I urge the post-independence generation, especially the young people, to always make the Federal Constitution and Rukun Negara a guide and foundation for daily life. The diversity of Malaysians is an advantage and a very important and valuable asset in the development of the country,“ he added.