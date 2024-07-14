Angler found drowned at Pantai Bagan Lalang

SEPANG: An angler was found drowned after he was believed to have slipped while fishing at Pantai Bagan Lalang here yesterday.

Sepang district police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said the 27-year-old victim, a local, went fishing with a nephew when he was reported to have slipped into the sea at about 5 pm.

He said the police, after being informed about the incident at 5.16 pm, mounted a search and rescue operation for the victim with the cooperation of the Fire and Rescue Department and the Civil Defence Force.

“The victim was found floating near the estuary of Bagan Lalang by fishermen at about 6 pm,” he said in a statement today.

He said the body was taken to Sultan Idris Shah Hospital, Serdang, for a post-mortem.