Three police reports filed over Kuala Lumpur rally scuffle

KUALA LUMPUR: Police confirmed receiving three reports linked to a rally in the city today, which saw a flare being lit and a brief scuffle leaving a personnel with minor injuries.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman stated the gathering drew around 100 participants. It began at 3.02 pm outside a shopping mall on Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman before moving to Dataran Merdeka.

At approximately 4.30 pm, a participant ignited a flare, producing thick smoke that posed potential risks to public safety and health.

Authorities intervened, but a physical altercation ensued, resulting in minor injuries to an officer.

Investigations are underway under Section 353 of the Penal Code and Sections 3(5) and 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955. The public is urged to avoid speculation and report relevant details via the KL police hotline at 03-2115 9999 or Dang Wangi police headquarters at 03-2600 2222.