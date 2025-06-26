M’sian woman torn over leaving boyfriend earning RM3k buried in debt

A Malaysian woman has sparked debate online after anonymously confessing her dilemma about whether to end a relationship with her boyfriend, who is struggling with severe debt.

In a post on X by @meinmokhtar, the 30-year-old woman submitted an anonymous confession in which she revealed that her boyfriend’s monthly loan repayments exceed his salary of only RM3,000.

“Would I be a bad person if I left my boyfriend who has been blacklisted by the bank?

Before we started dating, he told me he owned two houses, and after three months, he revealed that his monthly loan repayments are higher than his salary.

His name is also listed with the Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency (AKPK),” she wrote.

She also disclosed that she earns a monthly salary of RM15,000.

Her anonymous confession has drawn mixed reactions from netizens — some sympathising with her concerns, others questioning the role of financial transparency in relationships.

One user speculated that the boyfriend may be dating her in the hopes that she will eventually help pay off his loans, and urged her to leave him.

“I sometimes wonder if people ever properly discuss their financial plans before getting into a relationship. Being transparent about your finances is just as important,” one netizen commented.

“You should leave him before the relationship becomes too serious. If you marry him, you might end up paying most of the bills simply because you earn significantly more,” another advised.