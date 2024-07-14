Another case of kid consuming poison-laced snacks

CHUKAI: A teenage boy has been hospitalised after allegedly eating poison-laced biscuits that he found at the fence of a village farm here on Friday.

Kemaman District Police Chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said the incident occurred around 2 pm when the 13-year-old boy from Kampung Air Putih was on his way from his home to a nearby river to catch fish.

He said the boy, who was passing by the farm, ate the biscuits placed in a plastic bag before collapsing and losing consciousness.

“The boy was found by his friend’s father lying unconscious on the ground.

“He was taken to a nearby health clinic before being rushed to Kemaman Hospital for emergency treatment,“ he said when contacted today.

Hanyan added that the teenager is currently in stable condition and still receiving treatment in the ward.

The case is being investigated under Section 31 (1) of the Child Act 2001, which covers offences involving child abuse, neglect, abandonment or exposure.

Recently in Kulim, Kedah, two siblings, Muhammad Akil Syauqi Nur Sufyan and Muhammad Luth Syauqi, aged three and two respectively, died after consuming keropok (snacks) believed to be laced with rat poison.

The snacks, which were hung on a wire fence at a garden, were intended to ward off wild monkeys.