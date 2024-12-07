PETALING JAYA: The second toddler who was in critical condition after ingesting the snacks laced with rat poison has died.

According to Sinar Daily, he passed away at the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) of Penang Hospital (HPP) on Friday.

Two-year-old Muhammad Luth Syauqi took his last breath at 1.24pm.

“His body is expected to be buried in Kampung Banggol Berangan, Labu Besar, Kedah near his brother’s grave,“ she was quoted as saying.

The first victim, his elder brother, Muhammad Akil Syauqi Nur Sufian, 3, died at about 8.30 am at Penang Hospital on July 10.

It was previously reported that two brothers were in critical condition after allegedly consuming crackers containing rat poison, which was hung on the fence of a nearby garden, believed to be used to trap monkeys.

Their mother became aware of the incident at 11am after her children vomited and were foaming at the mouth.



