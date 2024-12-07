Anthony Loke’s episode of gasping for breath not related to heart attack - Lukanisman

IPOH: The incident of Transport Minister, Anthony Loke who had a shortness of breath while replying oral questions at Dewan Rakyat on Wednesday was not related to a heart attack.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni said the shortness of breath was due to fitness problems faced by the minister.

He said Loke was in a hurry to get to Parliament because he was stuck in a traffic jam earlier and by chance it was his turn to answer oral questions as soon as he arrived at Parliament.

“When he arrived at Parliament in a hurry, he (Loke) immediately entered the hall and there was shortness of breath while answering oral questions.

“So, it is not related to a heart attack or anything (other diseases), it is all about the fitness of the individual. If you have been running, sometimes you can get out of breath,“ he said at a press conference after officiating the 13th Asean Congress and the 10th Perak Health Congress here today.

On Wednesday, there were anxious moments in the Dewan Rakyat when Loke was seen to be gasping for breath when he started speaking and then asked to be given some time to calm down.

Following that, the Deputy Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat, Alice Lau Kiong Yieng requested that the Deputy Minister of Transport, Datuk Hasbi Habibollah to continue the session.

However, Loke resumed his duties by answering supplementary questions posed by Subang Member of Parliament Wong Chen.

In the meantime, Lukanisman said all Members of Parliament are encouraged to undergo a mandatory health screening to detect any disease as an early preventive measure.