Anwar acknowledges loss of key public service pillar with Mohd Zuki’s retirement

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today acknowledged the retirement of Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali marks the departure of a crucial ally and pillar of the civil service.

Addressing the monthly assembly of the Prime Minister’s Department, Anwar said that this gathering would be Mohd Zuki’s final one in his role as the Chief Secretary to the Government.

“I am grateful that since my appointment as Prime Minister, I have had the privilege of being supported not only by a valued friend in administration but also by a crucial pillar of public service, Tan Sri Mohd Zuki. This assembly marks his last official event as KSN,” he said.

Anwar commended Mohd Zuki for his unwavering dedication since he first assumed office in November 2022, noting that the latter’s consistent advice, suggestions, and insights have been crucial to both public service and the nation.

“I hold deep appreciation and gratitude towards him, as despite having served the previous Prime Minister, he has consistently performed his duties with remarkable professionalism,” he added.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, commended Mohd Zuki for his unwavering professionalism, noting that he worked regardless of the time and whenever his services were needed, even on weekends.

“I don’t intend to offer excessive praise, but this is simply the truth,” Anwar said.

“Whenever there was an issue, I would call or text him directly. He exemplifies a public servant who never appears weary or makes excuses but instead seeks solutions with utmost dedication.

The Prime Minister said that the country’s progress, including the advancement of the MADANI Economy, the strengthening of the Ringgit, the influx of foreign investment, and the execution of various projects, would not have been possible without the commitment of civil servants.

Anwar said that Mohd Zuki’s services and dedication will be remembered and urged other civil servants to follow his example in their own contributions to public service.