Anwar commends UiTM for its role in empowering Malay, Bumiputera communities

SHAH ALAM: The role played by Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) in advancing the education of Malays and Bumiputera has empowered these communities to become self-reliant, says Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said that amid the global educational push towards progress and modernity, UiTM had successfully maintained and even elevated the Bumiputera identity and thought, keeping it rooted in the local context.

He expressed confidence that the 25th anniversary of UiTM’s establishment, celebrated today, would inspire the entire academic community of the institution to continue their journey with a forward-looking perspective to achieve even greater success.

“One of the greatest achievements is that UiTM is now ranked 587th in the QS World University Rankings 2025 and 98th in the QS Asia University Rankings 2024.

“We also see UiTM students making their mark on the global stage with top scores in the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) examinations,” he said in his speech at UiTM’s 25th Anniversary Gala Dinner at the Dewan Agung Tuanku Canselor (DATC) today.

His speech was read by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

The Prime Minister also expressed confidence that UiTM would continue to make its mark globally through various achievements, initiatives, and innovative efforts, including the introduction of the ‘AI for Community’ initiative.

Meanwhile, Anwar reminded all parties to remain vigilant and committed, continuously embracing the ‘Merdeka Spirit’ with dedication by strengthening resolve and efforts in leading the academic journey to elevate Malaysia’s stature.

He highlighted that UiTM was a higher education institution deeply rooted in the values of independence, founded on the strength of the Malay and Bumiputera communities.

“UiTM plays a crucial role in defending and upholding the educational rights of these groups. However, we must not become complacent with current achievements. The prosperity we enjoy today is not merely a result of chance but the outcome of diligent and sincere efforts from all parties, with steadfast commitment and humility in developing this nation,” he said.

Earlier, Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin graced the event.

The Royal couple was greeted by Fadillah and UiTM Vice-Chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Shahrin Sahib @ Sahibuddin.

During the event, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin signed the plaque for the inauguration of the Monument of Aspirations, which will store a time capsule containing the hopes and aspirations of the UiTM community.