Anwar congratulates Sultan of Kelantan on 55th birthday

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim congratulated the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, in conjunction with the Ruler’s 55th birthday today.

In a Facebook post, Anwar prayed that His Royal Highness and the entire royal family would be granted good health, guidance and blessings of Allah.

“May Allah protect His Royal Highness in this world and the hereafter,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also extended his congratulations to the Sultan.

Ahmad Zahid prayed that His Royal Highness would always be under the grace and protection of Allah, wishing him safety, long life, and good health.

“Menjunjung Kasih Tuanku,“ he said in a Facebook post.