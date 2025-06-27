Germany’s Merz wants turbo speed deal with Trump on tariffs

BRUSSELS: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is pushing for the tariff negotiations with the United States to move fast, German Press Agency (dpa) reported.

“Better quick and simple now than slow and highly complicated,“ Merz said following the Thursday EU summit.

Brussels and Washington are at odds after US President Donald Trump initially imposed high import tariffs on many countries, including member states of the European Union, before suspending the measures for 90 days. This suspension ends on July 9.

The US is the German automotive sector’s biggest foreign market, with almost 450,000 German-produced vehicles exported there in 2024, according to industry figures.

European Commission trade officials are currently in negotiations with their counterparts in Washington to try to find an agreement before the deadline.

Merz stressed that he was not being critical of the European Commission’s current conduct of negotiations.

“I have only suggested and called for this not to be made too complicated now,“ the chancellor said. “And you can’t agree on a sophisticated trade agreement” in that time frame.

Merz made his comments against the backdrop of Trump threatening further tariffs to come into force from July 9 if the EU does not make concessions to the US on trade issues.

Trump says the tariffs are aimed at correcting what he sees as trade imbalances and at reshoring production to the US. But he is also banking on revenues from the tariffs to at least partially finance his expensive election promise of major tax cuts.

The EU considers the tariffs to be unjustified and incompatible with the rules of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and intends to quickly impose counter-tariffs in the event that no deal is reached.