JOHOR BAHRU: A striking sculpture by the Pengerang Municipal Council, featuring a twin oil platform structure made from 7,000 compact discs and standing 5.5 metres tall, has become a key attraction at the 2025 National Landscape Day (HLN) celebration here.

Landscape architect Nur Asilah Abu Hassan, 33, said the piece, titled Letusan Alam was completed in about three weeks. It draws inspiration from oil rig platforms, swirling water, and fish scales—elements symbolising dynamic energy in the quest for natural resources beneath the earth.

“This sculpture reflects the harmony between industrial strength and natural beauty, while capturing the spirit and identity of the coastal Pengerang community,” she told Bernama.

The Pengerang Municipal Council is a newly formed local authority tasked with managing the fast-growing Pengerang region, which is home to the Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex (PIPC)—a mega oil and gas hub.

PIPC includes oil refineries, a naphtha plant, petrochemical facilities, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, and a regasification plant. It represents a significant investment in Malaysia’s downstream oil and gas industry.

The HLN 2025 celebration, taking place from June 25 to 30 at Taman Bukit Layang-Layang, is organised by the National Landscape Department in collaboration with the Pasir Gudang City Council.

This year’s theme is The Landscape Industry: A Key Driver of MADANI Development.