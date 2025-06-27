Euro 2025 a ‘fresh start’ for youthful England, says James

THE Women's Euro 2025 campaign will be more like a fresh start than a title defence for England with the team full of young players looking to prove themselves on the big sage, forward Lauren James said.

James, who made her senior international debut just over a month after England won the European title in 2022, has recovered from the hamstring injury which sidelined her since April in time for next month's continental campaign.

“A fresh start, a bit like a new era ... hungry girls wanting to do well,“ the 23-year-old told The Guardian.

“It’s not really about defending a title because it’s a completely different team. This team’s got a lot of youth in it and this will be some people’s first big tournament,“ added James, who has scored seven goals in 27 appearances for England.

England begin their Group D campaign against France on July 5, followed by games against Netherlands and Wales.

The tournament runs from July 2-27.