Anwar dismisses report of planned Cabinet reshuffle

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has denied that the government will be carrying out a Cabinet reshuffle soon.

Anwar said he was not aware of or had heard anything about such a plan.

“I was just informed about this. I haven’t heard anything ... who is planning to help with the reshuffle? This is serious; I’ve not heard anything,” he said.

He said this when speaking to reporters after opening the Malaysia Commercialisation Year Summit at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) today.

Anwar was commenting on a news portal’s report today which quoted sources as saying that another Cabinet reshuffle is expected to take place, less than a year after the last reshuffle in the administration.

When asked whether a Menteri Besar would be appointed to fill a Cabinet position as reported by the portal, he said this might happen after the general election.

“After the election, God willing,” he said.

When the last Cabinet reshuffle was made in December last year, the number of ministers increased from 29 to 31.