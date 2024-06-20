Anwar expresses condolences on passing of Singaporean preacher Rasul Dahri

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed his condolences to the family of Singaporean preacher, Rasul Dahri, who was reported to have passed away tonight.

In a Facebook post, Anwar mentioned that the late Rasul Dahri was an alumnus of Yayasan Anda Akademik Malaysia (YAA), an organisation driven by youth and students in the 70s, led by Anwar at the time.

“Condolences to the family of preacher Ustaz Rasul Dahri who has been reported to have passed away. He is also an alumnus of Yayasan Anda.

“May Allah forgive his sins and place his soul among the righteous,“ said the Prime Minister.

Earlier, the news of the preacher’s passing was shared by Perlis Mufti Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin in a Facebook post, stating that Rasul Dahri passed away due to illness.

“Received news of Ustaz Rasul Dahri’s death... as a fellow Muslim, I pray for his forgiveness... the last time I met him was when I was in Johor three weeks ago,“ he said.