Anwar hosts luncheon in honour of visiting NZ PM Luxon

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today hosted an official luncheon in honour of his visiting New Zealand counterpart, Christopher Luxon, at Seri Perdana.

Luxon, who is here for an inaugural visit to Malaysia since assuming office in November 2023, arrived at the Prime Minister’s official residence at 11.55 am.

Apart from the New Zealand delegation, the luncheon was also attended by Malaysian Cabinet ministers, including Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Earlier, Anwar and Luxon also held a bilateral meeting to explore avenues for deepening bilateral relations, with a particular focus on expanding trade, investment, and defence cooperation.

In 2023, New Zealand was Malaysia’s 28th largest trading partner, 22nd largest export destination, and 27th largest source of imports among countries in the Oceania region, with the total trade between Malaysia and New Zealand amounting to RM11.56 billion (US$2.54 billion).

As of June 2023, Malaysia was New Zealand’s second-largest trading partner, with the trade volume between the two countries reaching RM6.32 billion (US$1.46 billion). Also in 2023, 24 investment projects valued at RM238.28 million (US$79.9 million) were approved. They are to generate 1,137 jobs.